DP World handles 8,34,665 TEUs container traffic in Kochi in FY25: DP World

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Dubai-based global logistics operator DP World on Wednesday said its container terminal at Kochi logged a record 11 per cent year-on-year growth in container traffic at 8,34,665 TEUs in the financial year ended March, 2025.

International Transhipment Container Terminal (ICTT) handled a total of 7,54,237 TEUs of container cargo in FY24, DP World said.

The transshipment volume during the just concluded fiscal stood at a record 1,69,562 TEUs, it said.

Volume records were also set across various business segments, including foreign exports, coastal exports, reefer volumes, and the highest single-vessel volume transaction, the company said.

In the FY 2024-25, DP World Cochin has significantly expanded its capacity with strategic infrastructure upgrades besides expanding yard space that boosted the terminal's total capacity to around 1.4 million TEUs, it said.