DP World inaugurates dedicated rail freight service between Hazira and Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Logistics major DP World on Wednesday launched a dedicated rail freight service between Hazira in Gujarat and Delhi-NCR.

The service called Sustainable, Assured, Reliable, and Agile Logistics (SARAL) will provide door-to-door sustainable cargo solutions for businesses based in south Gujarat and connect them to markets in and around the NCR region and vice versa, DP World said in a statement.

"DP World today flagged off a first-of-its-kind dedicated rail freight service SARAL from Hazira in Surat, Gujarat, to the North Capital Region (NCR). The service starting from Hazira will provide assured door-to-door delivery within 72 hours," the statement said.

The SARAL rail freight service will link important markets in south Gujarat such as Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar to markets in and around the NCR such as western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, and south Punjab.

Currently, the businesses in south Gujarat are primarily using roadways for cargo movement. The new rail freight service offers them a more sustainable way to move cargo with enhanced connectivity between Gujarat and NCR, Adhendru Jain, Vice President - Rail and Inland Terminals at DP World Subcontinent, said.

DP World currently operates five container terminals in India -- two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai -- with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). PTI ABI SGC SHW