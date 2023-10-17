DP World inks pact with JNPA for Vadhavan port

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Global logistics operator DP World on Tuesday signed an initial pact with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for a new port at Vadhavan.

Advertisment

The pact aimed at initiating "willingness and co-operation" for developing Vadhvan Port, DP World said.

Located in the north of Mumbai along the Arabian coast, Vadhvan provides an ideal location for a port with a natural draft of 20 metres. Its proximity to Mumbai and Gujarat, along the western coast with established connectivity to northern and central India via the national railway network and NH8 add to its attractiveness as a trade gateway to the region, DP World said.

"We are extremely happy to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with DP World for the new port at Vadhvan. DP World has been a strong partner for us over the last two and a half decades, and we are confident that their support will go a long way in making Vadhvan port a reality," Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

DP World Nhava Sheva CEO Jibu K Itty said, "We are excited to partner with JNPA in exploring trade opportunities that can be unlocked by developing Vadhvan port along the west coast of the country. We believe that the proposed location has the requisite features to transform Vadhvan into a great port that can bring incremental prosperity to the region". DP World currently operates five container terminals in India – two in Nhava Sheva, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of approximately six million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The company has also announced the development of a new greenfield terminal at Tuna-Tekra with an annual capacity of 2.19 million TEUs. Once Tuna-Tekra commences operations, DP World's combined capacity in India will increase to 8.19 million TEUs. PTI IAS BAL BAL