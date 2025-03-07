DP World introduces all-women shifts at warehouses operations

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Logistics operator DP World on Friday said it has set up women-led shifts at its warehouse operations in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The company also plans to extend this initiative to its facilities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement.

It had launched the pilot project last year with an all-women shift at its sorting facility in Gujarat for one of the leading e-commerce brands, the company said.

This team is responsible for core activities such as sorting, scanning, and categorising packages, ensuring efficient and accurate order processing showing improved productivity and operational efficiency, it added.

This initiative, now extended to DP World's warehousing operations in Rajasthan, has resulted in operational efficiency nearly doubling due to the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the women-led team.

Currently, female representation in DP World's logistics business in India is over 14 per cent of the total workforce with plans to further increase this figure.