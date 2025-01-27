DP World launches rail-led multi-modal service connecting Gujarat to NCR

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Monday said it has launched rail-led multi-modal service SARAL-3, connecting Gandhidham in Gujarat to the National Capital Region (NCR).

The new service, a part of the 'Sustainable, Assured, Reliable, and Agile Logistics' (SARAL), has a dedicated container train which will start from Bhimasar, Gandhidham every weekend, the company said in a statement.

It will reach Pali-Rewari, Haryana within three days and also provide an option to reach Panipat or Modinagar Inland Container Depot (ICD) within six days, the statement added.

Speaking during the launch event, DP World Subcontinent Rail and Inland Terminals Vice President Adhendru Jain said, "By integrating sustainability into every step of our operations and investing in future-ready infrastructure, we are empowering businesses to access newer markets in a rapidly evolving trade environment." DP World has more than 100 container rakes and Special Freight Train Operator (SFTO) rakes, over 16 thousand containers, and trailers for last-mile delivery.

In December 2024, DP World commissioned a third rail line at its Pali-Rewari terminal in Haryana, which elevated the terminal's monthly freight handling capacity by 25 per cent.

This enhanced rail solution aligns with the company's commitment to its sustainability goals by reducing CO2 emissions by up to 70 per cent, the statement said. PTI BKS HVA