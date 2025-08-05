DP World launches two domestic rail freight service routes connecting Gujarat to Kolkata

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Private rail freight operator DP World on Tuesday said it has launched two new domestic freight service routes linking Bhimasar and Hazira in Gujarat to Kolkata in West Bengal to accelerate cargo movements.

These new services are designed to accelerate cargo movements between India's western manufacturing clusters and key eastern trade hubs, it said.

The Bhimasar-Kolkata service will run twice a month with a transit time of eight days and a capacity of 90 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent unit). The Hazira-Kolkata service will also operate twice a month, with a 7-day transit time and the same capacity, mainly carrying edible oils, chemicals, steel, industrial goods, food grains and salt on this key eastbound route, it said.

"By enhancing connectivity between production and consumption markets, we're enabling the smoother movement of goods like grains, industrial goods, chemicals, steel and retail cargo, supporting more agile supply chains and regional integration," said Adhendru Jain, Vice President, Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent.

The new services are part of DP World's investment of USD 207 million in developing rail freight solutions in India.

The company operates a rail network with over 100 owned container rakes, SFTO rakes, and more than 16,000 containers and trailers, it said.

DP World's container terminal at Mundra also plays a pivotal role in connecting Gujarat's industrial base to global trade flows, while the upcoming 2.19 million TEU terminal at Tuna Tekra will further strengthen multi-modal connectivity across the state and beyond. PTI PD HVA