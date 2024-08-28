DP World Mundra achieves highest-ever monthly throughput in July

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Dubai-based logistics operator DP World said it handled the highest-ever monthly throughput of 1,29,368 TEUs in July at its Mundra facility.

Since its inception in 2003, DP World Mundra has achieved a total throughput of 1,74,95,602 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the company said in a statement.

The operator has introduced new electric Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (e-RTGCs) and electrified the existing ones, it said.

The terminal also replaced Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) with electric versions (e-LMVs) and converted diesel Forklift Trucks (FLTs) to electric (e-FLTs), reinforcing its commitment to green initiatives.

"Our ongoing efforts in equipment electrification will further minimise carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices in port operations," DP World Chief Operating Officer, Ports & Terminals, Operations & Commercial, Middle East, North Africa & Subcontinent Ravinder Johal said. PTI BKS BKS SHW