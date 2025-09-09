DP World Mundra handles record 142,273 TEUs in August

New Delhi, Sep 9(PTI) Global logistics firm DP World on Tuesday said its Mundra International Container handled 142,273 TEUs in August 2025, marking its highest monthly volume. Mundra, with direct links to major global markets in the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the United States, continues to expand its international reach and strengthen supply chain resilience for businesses in India and beyond, DP World said in a statement.

Commenting on the achievement, Alok Mishra, CEO, Ports & Terminals, DP World Mundra, said, “By optimising efficiency and expanding trade connectivity, we are ensuring DP World Mundra remains a key hub for driving trade flows across the region. We continue to deliver value through reliable services, sustainable practices, and world-class infrastructure.” DP World Mundra has a 632-meter quay and deep draft capable of accommodating large vessels.

It features a 50-acre Container Freight Station and is supported by dedicated rail connectivity within the terminal, ensuring seamless movement of cargo.

The terminal has transitioned all container handling equipment, forklifts, and light vehicles to electric power, significantly cutting diesel consumption and reducing annual carbon emissions.