DP World Mundra posts over 13pc growth in FY25, handles 1.4 million TEUs

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Global logistics firm DP World on Thursday said its Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) handled 1,497,228 TEUs in FY24-25, registering a growth of over 13 per cent compared to FY24.

The terminal serviced 762 vessels, marking a 6.57 per cent increase compared to the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

The statement said DP World Mundra achieved its highest-ever monthly volume in March 2025, handling 138,983 TEUs, surpassing the previous record of 138,000 TEUs set in January 2025.

Speaking about the DP World Mundra's performance in FY25, Alok Mishra, CEO, Ports & Terminals, DP World Mundra, said, "This milestone reflects Mundra's growing role as a trade gateway and the dedication of our teams in delivering world-class efficiency." PTI BKS DR