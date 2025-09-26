DP World opens warehousing facility for Mondelez India in Kochi

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Dubai-headquartered logistics operator DP World on Friday inaugurated a warehousing facility for Mondelez India in Kochi to help the US multinational firm manage seasonal demand surges and respond swiftly to evolving consumer and market requirements.

The facility, designed and operated by DP World, provides over 4,000 pallet positions, comprising 2,200 positions for dry goods and the remainder configured for ambient storage at 18-25 degrees Celsius, the company said.

This would further strengthen Mondelez India's supply chain and distribution capabilities across Kerala, it said.

This fully integrated warehouse solution combines advanced infrastructure, warehousing services, and skilled manpower to ensure the company's products reach consumers reliably, efficiently, and in compliance with highest quality standards, it said.

"The launch strengthens DP World's warehousing network across India, which exceeds five million sq ft across over 60 locations. By integrating warehousing, port terminals, rail freight, freight forwarding, and express logistics, DP World continues to build resilient, integrated supply chain solutions that support India's economic growth," said Suresh Ramani, Chief Commercial Officer-Logistics, DP World India Subcontinent.

The latest facility consolidates warehousing, infrastructure, and manpower under one roof, besides reducing reliance on multiple vendors, cutting lead times, and ensuring consistent service quality, DP World added.