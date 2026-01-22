DP World signs pact todevelop logistics hub in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Logistics operator DP World on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh to develop the Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub, an inland logistics gateway designed to strengthen India’s export competitiveness and accelerate inclusive economic growth in Central India.

The new Powarkheda Logistics Composite Hub will cut transit times, strengthen export supply chains, and enable farmers and MSMEs with an integrated cold chain and warehousing.

The agreement between DP World and the government of Madhya Pradesh was exchanged at the World Economic Forum in Davos in the presence of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

DP World, in a statement, marks a significant step in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a key node in India’s global trade network, leveraging its central geography, export momentum, and rapidly expanding agri-processing and manufacturing base.

With this development, DP World is enhancing the state’s infrastructure and supply chain capabilities to align with national trade ambitions and support long‑term economic growth, it added.

Yadav said, "DP World Powarkheda Hub will strengthen our state’s role as a central trade and logistics engine connecting key districts and clusters to ports, enabling value addition, and creating new opportunities for farmers, businesses and investors..

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said, "This hub is more than a logistics project. It plays a vital role in advancing Madhya Pradesh’s logistics capabilities, supporting sustainable trade flows." The Powarkheda Hub will significantly enhance access to global markets by enabling faster, more reliable, and cost-efficient containerised trade for key districts such as Dhar, Indore, and Raisen, all within reach of central rail corridors.

These districts are driving growth across sectors from pharmaceuticals to textiles, aluminium products and agri-commodities.

Spread across 88.3 acres, the Powarkheda Hub is being developed as a rail-centric inland gateway connecting Central India directly to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA) at Nhava Sheva, India's largest container port, located near Mumbai on the country's west coast.