DP World starts Ahmedabad-Mundra rail freight service

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Logistics company DP World on Tuesday said it has started a dedicated rail freight service, linking Sachana, Ahmedabad Inland Container Depot (ICD) to Mundra.

To be every Tuesday and Friday, DP World said the new service aims to support export and import from Ahmedabad and surrounding regions by offering a specialised train service, thereby enhancing business efficiency for customers.

Precisely scheduled deliveries from ICD Sachana-Ahmedabad to Mundra will ensure an assured transit of 24 hours, the company added.

DP World subcontinent vice president of Rail and Inland Terminals Adhendru Jain said, "Our new rail freight service from Sachana-Ahmedabad to Mundra port gives customers assured connectivity to the port and will help make the supply chain more predictable".