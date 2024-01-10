DP World to build container terminal in Gujarat and invest USD 3 billion

Gandhinagar: Global logistics management and services firm DP World will build a container terminal in Gujarat and is committed to further investments in India, the company's Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the company will continue to partner with the Indian logistics sector and support manufacturing industries in Gujarat and the rest of India to make Indian goods globally competitive and accessible.

DP World started its operation in Gujarat in 2003 with opening of the Mundra International Container terminal, he said.

"We have invested in the state of Gujarat as well in other state in India, to the tune of USD 2.5 billion..." bin Sulayem said.

Advertisment

These investments were on various activities such as development of multimodal logistics ecosystem, container freight station, inland terminal contract logistic, cold chain and acute first cargo services, among others.

"DP World is planning in the next few years to invest in addition to the USD 3 billion. We will continue to support Gujarat economy by building a state of the art container terminal at Kandla with a capacity of 2 million containers," he added.

Looking ahead, he said, "We hope to see deeper trade, employment and cultural collaboration between India and UAE." He said the company "will continue to support the manufacturing industries in Gujarat and the rest of India to make India goods globally competitive and accessible".