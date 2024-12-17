DP World to expand containerised rail cargo at Haryana's Pali Inland Terminal

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Tuesday announced that the company will expand its containerised rail cargo in north India by commissioning a third line at its rail terminal in Haryana's Pali Inland Container Terminal this week.

DP World in a statement said the expansion will increase the monthly freight train handling capacity of Pali-Rewari rail terminal by 25 per cent.

DP World currently operates seven rail and inland terminals that connect a wide network of Indian rail terminals, the statement added.

DP World said it has invested over Rs 1,800 crore to expand its rail asset infrastructure and operations, with the goal of enhancing multimodal and sustainable logistics across the country.

According to the statement, the logistics major has rail terminals at Pali, Modinagar, Panipat, Hazira, Hindaun, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

Adhendru Jain, Vice President of Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent, said: "We are committed to increasing the share of containerised cargo movement by rail, and the capacity expansion of our terminal at Pali is a key step in this direction." "Leveraging our rail network, we not only provide efficient transport but also contribute to sustainability by reducing carbon emissions by 65 per cent as compared to traditional road transport," he added.

According to the statement, DP World's Pali Rail Terminal functions as a vital transshipment hub, offering facilities such as customs clearance and the consolidation of smaller shipments into containers for more efficient and secure transportation. PTI BKS TRB