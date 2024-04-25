DP World to provide 500 cricket kits under Beyond Boundaries initiative

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Logistics major DP World on Thursday said it will deliver 500 cricket kits in Delhi to grassroots cricket academies as part of its Beyond Boundaries initiative.

The company in a statement said this initiative is part of a global mission to support the growth of cricket, delivered via 50 re-purposed shipping containers.

DP World is the logistic partner of Delhi Capitals Men's and Women's teams.

The event was attended by leading Delhi Capitals players David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, and Poonam Yadav, in addition to head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly.

*** Radisson Hotel Group strengthens footprint in Delhi with signing of Svelte Delhi * Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the signing of 108-room Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals.

The new hotel is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2024 and will generate over 100 job opportunities across functions.

"This expansion reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in key metropolitan areas allowing us to cater to both MICE and weddings. We are delighted to partner with Advent Hospitality for this hotel," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

With this signing, the group has strengthened its stronghold in the National Capital Region (NCR) where it remains the largest hotel operator with over 24 hotels across brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn and Park Plaza. PTI BKS SM SHW