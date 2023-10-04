DP World unveils initiative to drive growth of cricket globally

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Logistics operator DP World on Wednesday unveiled a new initiative 'Beyond Boundaries' in partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and the ICC "to drive the growth of cricket around the world", the company said.

As part of the initiative, DP World will use its end-to-end network and logistics capabilities to distribute 50 repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one having essential equipment, it said.

The move comes ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which is being held in India from October 5 to November 19.

The first container was unveiled by new DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar at NSCI, Mumbai, the company said, adding that the container, along with 40 cricket kits, will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra, while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers at academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy, and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy, among others.

"Grassroots clubs are the bedrock of every nation's cricket. It's heartening to see DP World's commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent not just in India, but across the world," Tendulkar said.

The kits contain a cricket bat, helmet, gloves and pads, it said.

Over the next five years, DP World will continue to leverage its interconnected global network to distribute the remaining 49 containers at strategic locations around the world; including another two during this year's tournament, the statement added. PTI IAS TRB TRB TRB