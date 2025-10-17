DP World, Women Entrepreneurship Platform start initiative to empower women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Logistics operator DP World and NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform(WEP) on Friday launched a joint initiative to empower women entrepreneurs.

According to an official statement, this program under the aegis of Award to Reward (ATR) initiative of WEP will help women entrepreneurs in India scale their businesses globally through trade facilitation, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.

Under this ATR program, women-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India with high growth potential will be identified and mentored to expand globally, it added.

Commenting on the initiative, Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa & India Subcontinent said, “ The ‘We Rise’ initiative in collaboration with NITI Aayog will transform local enterprise by creating opportunities for India’s women entrepreneurs on the international stage." WEP incubated in NITI Aayog in 2018 as an aggregator platform, transitioned into a public-private partnership in 2022. PTI BKS BKS MR