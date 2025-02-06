DP World's container handling up 8.3 pc in 2024

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Thursday said its ports and terminals handled 8.3 per cent more cargo at 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, despite concerns over the outlook for global trade.

The company in a statement said double-digit growth was seen at San Antonio in Chile, Yarimca in Türkiye, Chennai in India, Callao in Peru, Antwerp in Belgium, and London Gateway in the UK.

DP World's flagship Jebel Ali Port also saw a 7 per cent increase from 2023, it added.

The company's global logistics business, which now has the capacity to handle more than 100 million TEU across operations in 78 countries, benefitted from long-term infrastructure investment.

According to the statement, the Red Sea crisis posed a significant challenge to global shipping in 2024, causing delays and rerouting across major trade corridors.

Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, "During the last 10 years we have invested more than USD 11 billion in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow." DP World operates across six continents and has over 100,000 employees. PTI BKS TRB