DP World's ICTT to develop advanced cargo handling facilities at Cochin Port

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) on Monday signed an initial pact with the Cochin Port Authority for developing advanced cargo handling facilities at Cochin Port.

The pact, signed during the International Maritime Week that concluded here last Friday, includes enhancing marine infrastructure to support future vessel requirements at DP World's Terminal in Cochin, with support from the central government, DP World said.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways-supported strategic collaboration signifies another step towards transforming Kerala's maritime and logistics capabilities, the company said.

"Strengthening Kerala's maritime infrastructure will support India's vision of leadership in global trade. We see Cochin Port Authority as a critical enabler of India's trade and supply chain integration, and this memorandum of understanding (MoU) reinforces that vision," said Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD for MENA and India Subcontinent at DP World.

The partnership with DP World marks a new chapter in Cochin Port's modernisation and maritime capabilities, said B Kasiviswanathan, Chairperson at Cochin Port Authority.

"The proposed enhancement of ICTT's infrastructure, enabling the berthing of large vessels, will unlock new opportunities for trade, logistics, and industrial growth," he said.