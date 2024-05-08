DP World's Integrated Chennai Business Park commences operations

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) Global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider DP World has commenced operations at its Integrated Chennai Business Park, the company said on Wednesday.

The park would be able to serve as a one-stop solution to amplify trade flow and enhance the efficiency and reliability of supply chains thereby improving the ease of doing business for local and global customers at the facility.

Spread over a 600,000 sq ft area with a capacity to scale up to two million sq ft, the Business Park features charging points for electric vehicles and 1 MW capacity solar panel installation, aligned with globally recognised environmentally responsible practices, a company statement said today.

The Integrated Chennai Business Park located in the state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehouse Zone offers global customers with a range of value-added services, including labelling, packaging, kitting and basic manufacturing, enhancing operational efficiencies by strengthening supply chains.

The park would cater to several sectors including automobile, electronics, information technology, telecommunication, healthcare, chemicals and petrochemicals by providing them with a strategic base in domestic market and also to overseas markets including the Far East, South-East Asia, Australia.