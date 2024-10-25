DPIIT announces partnership with HCLSoftware in manufacturing incubation initiative

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday announced a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware for its manufacturing incubation initiative.

To support India's startup manufacturing ecosystem, the DPIIT is creating an environment where corporate houses play a pivotal role in incubating manufacturing startups.

Under the Startup India initiative, DPIIT has signed over 80 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry stakeholders till date.

"Startups will have access to the HCL SYNC program for global market exposure, allowing them to showcase their products and services worldwide, thus taking Indian innovation to an international audience," it said.

This initiative's objectives include developing Indian intellectual property by encouraging startups to create unique products and solutions, improving product quality and building a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh said the move would help establish a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Director, Startup India, Sumeet K Jarangal said the primary objective of this initiative is to boost India's manufacturing sector by empowering startups with cutting-edge digital technologies and providing access to global markets. PTI RR ANU