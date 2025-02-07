DPIIT flags 259 tenders as non-compliant with public procurement norms in 2024

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) identified 259 tenders as non-compliant with the public procurement norms in 2024, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said it has been observed that procuring entities are not stipulating the applicability of the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order in tenders, which is the most significant factor contributing to non-compliance.

"In 2024, DPIIT scrutinised 867 tenders, on a random basis, of these 259 tenders were found to be non-compliant with the provisions of Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017," he said.

The reasons for non-compliance of these tenders include mention of specific brands, incorporation of excessive turnover criteria, global tender enquiry floated without prior approval of the competent authority, not following nodal ministry's notification and mandatory requirement of foreign certificates.

The order is applicable to the procurement of goods, services and works (including turnkey works) by all central ministries/ departments, their attached/ subordinate offices, autonomous bodies controlled by the Government of India and government companies.

In a separate reply, the minister said the trade deficit in petroleum has been largely on account of a decline in petroleum prices and subdued demand in certain European countries and Australia.

"While the petroleum products exports have gone up in volume terms, the export value realisation has declined," he said, adding that the dependence of India on petroleum imports is to the tune of 88 per cent of domestic demand and this has meant a sustained trade deficit in petroleum products.

In the gems and jewellery segment, he said, the decline in exports has been largely on account of a reduction in discretionary spending in the US, UAE and Hong Kong markets. PTI RR RR SHW