DPIIT, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya ink pact to advance national master plan

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday signed a pact for advancing the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Under the MoU, the university will be the nodal agency across the country to design, develop and deliver courses and curriculum related to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy at various centres in different states, an official statement said.

It was signed by Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Vice-Chancellor Manoj Choudhary and Joint Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, E Srinivas, in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

More than 16 central ministries and NITI Aayog came together for the signing of the MoU. Vaishnaw emphasised on the importance of the industry-focussed and innovation-driven university courses on railway, metro and high-speed railways. Vaishnaw said 15,000 students will be offered aviation-focussed training at the university and they will be absorbed by Tata-Airbus.

Goyal said it will bring academic vigour to PM GatiShakti approach, leading to reduced logistics cost, efficient logistics, and fostering a competitive business ecosystem. PTI RR TRB TRB TRB