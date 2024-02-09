DPIIT holds meet with cement industry players on mechanism to collect production data

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) has held a consultation with representatives of cement industry on a mechanism to collect production data of the sector, an official statement said on Friday.

Presently, the cement production data is collected by DPIIT through Cement Information System (CIS) portal.

However, some plants are not providing data regularly.

The exercise is important as cement production data is used by the government for policy decisions and for calculating the index of industrial production (IIP).

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said that a robust and accurate data will benefit everyone including the cement industry in making informed decisions.

"This data is being relied upon by various agencies and investors also. He requested cement industry to ensure 100 per cent coverage and regular submission of production data," the statement said.

Indian cement industry is the second largest in the world with installed cement capacity of 600 million tonnes and production of 391 million tonnes of cement in 2022-23.

Sanjiv informed that the DPIIT is giving ad-hoc permissions to cement plants as part of ease of doing business for manufacturing and sale of cement without ISI mark for a period up to 150 days or till the plant gets BIS certification, whichever is earlier.

"In future registration in CIS portal will be a pre-requisite for considering the proposal for grant of ad-hoc permission," the statement said.

He also informed that the CIS portal is being revised and the modified portal will be launched shortly.

For updation of the portal, he directed National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) to discuss with representatives of cement industry.

The representatives of cement industry assured that the cement production data will be provided regularly and agreed that the accurate and authentic production data of the industry will be beneficial for all.

The industry representatives also assured that remaining plants will be on-boarded on the portal by March 31, 2024.

Cement is one of the eight core industries in India and these eight key sectors account for 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cement production data is used by office of Economic Advisor, DPIIT to calculate the index of eight core industries in which weightage of cement production is 5.37 per cent.

"DPIIT held consultation with representatives of Indian cement industry on mechanism to collect cement production data ensuring 100 per cent coverage of the industry," the statement said.

Besides officers from NCCBM, the meeting was attended by the representatives of Cement Manufacturing Association (CMA) and various cement companies including Saurashtra Cement, Dalmia Cement (B), Shree Cement, Star Cement Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Cement, Heidelberg Cement, Orient Cement, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, Zuari Cement, UltraTech Cement, The India Cement, and officials from the DPIIT. PTI RR HVA