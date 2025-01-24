DPIIT inks MoU with Bhaane Group to help startups in manufacturing sector

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it has inked a pact with a subsidiary of apparel makers Shahi Exports to support startups in the manufacturing sectors.

Under the MoU with the Bhaane Group, a subsidiary of Shahi Exports, the company will launch incubation programmes for startups specialising in manufacturing, along with other production areas and foster relationships with international startup ecosystems.

This is part of the government's thrust on promoting new manufacturing entrepreneurs in the country, it said.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said that by facilitating connections between startups and established players like Bhaane Group, "We foster a mutually beneficial environment where innovation flourishes and Indian businesses achieve global success." Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group said that global brands are eyeing investing in Indian startups, as it is one of the leading players in the South Asian market. PTI RR DR