DPIIT inks MoU with Rukam Capital to help startups

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Rukam Capital under which the company will help startups in prototype development and offer strategic support for international expansion.

Their efforts will also include providing access to critical resources such as infrastructure, mentor networks, funding opportunities, and market linkages, it said.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said by combining industry expertise, capital, and strategic mentorship, "we are creating an environment where innovators can turn ideas into market-ready solutions". PTI RR SHW