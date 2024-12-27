DPIIT inks pact with boAt to help startups in manufacturing sector

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it has signed a pact with audio and wearables brand boAt to mentor startups in the manufacturing sector.

"This collaboration aims to foster innovation and provide tailored support to DPIIT recognised startups, including startups in D2C (direct-to-consumer) and manufacturing domains," it said in a statement.

The key features of the MoU include curating programmes for mentoring startups, innovators and entrepreneurs besides providing resources, guidance and support for different milestones such as prototype development, and offering connections and insights for international expansion.

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said, "By connecting startups with industry tycoons like boAt, we aim to foster innovation, enhance product development and support the establishment of globally competitive brands." Through this collaboration, the company will actively support and empower fellow entrepreneurs and Indian companies, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, said. PTI RR RR SHW