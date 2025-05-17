DPIIT inks pact with GEAPP to support climate-tech startups

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Saturday said it has inked a pact with Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to support early-stage climate-tech startups through funding access, and mentorship.

As part of the MoU, GEAPP will launch the Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE), a competitive platform offering up to USD 500,000 in rewards for high-impact solutions, it said.

Investment support will also be facilitated through partners like Spectrum Impact and Avana Capital, it added.

Joint Secretary in the department Sanjiv, said this partnership would open significant opportunities for clean energy startups to scale technologies that support the country's long-term net-zero objectives.

The MoU was signed by DPIIT Director Sumeet Jarangal and Saurabh Kumar, Vice President - India, GEAPP. PTI RR ANU ANU