DPIIT inks pact with Hero MotoCorp, Zepto to support startups

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said it has inked pacts with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to help startups.

The MoU with Hero MotoCorp Ltd aims at supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs through its innovation accelerator programme 'Hero For Startups'.

"DPIIT and Hero MotoCorp will jointly support startups working in areas related to the future of mobility, clean technology and deep technology," it said, adding the partnership will provide selected startups with exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp's research and development facilities in Germany and India, the company's extensive network of dealers, suppliers and partners, along with mentorship.

"Shortlisted startups will also have the opportunity to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs), enabling successful pilots and unlocking valuable market exposure to accelerate the growth and visibility of their innovations," it added.

The MoU was signed by DPIIT Director Sumeet Jarangal and Global Innovation Portfolio Lead, Hero MotoCorp, Utkarsh Mishra.

Similarly, an MoU with Zepto Pvt Ltd also aims to support startups in the manufacturing sector.

"The collaboration aims to discover and mentor startups through a focused six-month programme. It will support startups developing technologies in hardware, IoT, packaging and sustainable manufacturing, enabling them to progress from prototype to market-ready solutions using Zepto's delivery and digital infrastructure," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv said that support from unicorns is one of the most impactful ways to uplift startups, enabling them to learn from the journey of successful ventures.