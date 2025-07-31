DPIIT inks pact with Roche Products, HDFC Capital Advisors to help startups

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it has inked pacts with Roche Products (India) and HDFC Capital Advisors to help startups.

Roche Products will help startups working in critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, haematology, and rare diseases.

Under the agreement, it will provide mentorship from global experts and offer access to cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure, it said.

Similarly, HDFC Capital Advisors will extend support for startups in the area of affordable housing. PTI RR HVA