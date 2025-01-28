DPIIT, JKEDI ink pact to help startup ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with a Jammu and Kashmir institute to help startups of the union territory access mentorship, and funding networks.

The department has inked the MoU with the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

"The MoU paves the way for greater branding, outreach, and accessibility to Startup India's ecosystem, fostering mentorship, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure support. It also focuses on market linkages, funding networks, and international expansion opportunities," it said in a statement.

During the program, DPIIT Director Sumeet K Jarangal and JKEDI Director Rajinder Kumar Sharma held interactions with incubators, discussing their challenges, needs, and future plans. PTI RR RR MR BAL BAL