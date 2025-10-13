DPIIT launches PM GatiShakti Offshore for integrated planning

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The DPIIT on Monday announced the launch of PM GatiShakti -- Offshore, a digital platform developed for the integrated planning and management of offshore projects like wind farms, marine resource exploration, and coastal infrastructure development.

The platform provides a unified geospatial interface that consolidates critical data sets from multiple government ministries and departments to enable data-driven decision-making for various.

It aims to strengthen India's Blue economy and support the nation's transition toward green energy and sustainable coastal growth, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

Citing an example, it said that while planning offshore power transmission routes, the platform can integrate datasets from multiple ministries, including power, petroleum and natural gas, environment and telecommunications.

In the case of a proposed High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) subsea link connecting the Indian mainland with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, data can be analysed to identify optimal seabed depths for cost-effective cable laying, while ecological layers, such as coral reefs, mangroves, and turtle nesting zones, can help avoid environmentally sensitive areas.

"PM GatiShakti - Offshore is a pioneering initiative under the PM GatiShakti Programme, developed as a digital platform for the integrated planning and management of offshore development," it said.

The portal would have detailed data sets on offshore wind, solar, tidal, wave, and ocean thermal energy potential; oil and gas fields and pipelines; bathymetry and sedimentary basins; coastal regulation zones; coral reefs, mangroves, and marine mammal areas; ports, airports, power infrastructure, and fish landing centers; along with oceanographic and hazard indicators, such as surface currents, wave heights, and earthquake risk zones.

"Collectively, these layers provide planners, regulators, and investors with critical insights for sustainable and technically sound decision-making," it said.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2025.

LEAPS is a flagship initiative of the department, and it aims to benchmark logistics excellence, strengthen India's competitiveness, and align with the vision of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and PM GatiShakti.

Registrations for LEAPS are now open on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in/). Interested applicants can submit their entries by November 15.

Applications are invited across 13 categories, including air and road freight service providers; multimodal transport operators; warehouse service providers (agriculture); education institute promoting the logistics sector; and logistics service delivery for e-commerce operations.