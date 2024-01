New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it has organised Startup India Innovation week from January 10-18.

Incubators organised startup-related events at their centres as well to celebrate Indian innovations across the country, the department said.

During the week, various sessions, including on mentorship, will also be organised by the department. PTI RR DR DR DR