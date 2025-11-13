DPIIT receives 13 applications with Rs 1,914 cr commitment under PLI scheme for white goods

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it has received another 13 applications with an investment commitment of Rs 1,914 crore in the fourth round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.

The application window for this round was open from 15th September 2025, till 10th November 2025.

White goods are ACs and LED Lights.

Among the 13 applicants, one is an existing PLI beneficiary committing an additional investment of Rs15 crore, while nine applicants have applied for manufacturing air conditioner components with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,816 crore, it said.

These investments focus on producing copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies, and other high-value components.

The remaining four applicants have proposed Rs 98 crore investment for LED component manufacturing, including LED chips, drivers, and heat sinks.

Proposed investments span 6 states, covering 13 districts and 23 locations.

So far, the PLI Scheme for White Goods has drawn Rs.10,335 crore of committed investment from 80 approved beneficiaries, expected production worth Rs.1.72 lakh crore, and potential to generate around 60,000 direct jobs, the department said.

Approved by the government on 7th April 2021, the PLI Scheme for White Goods with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, aims to establish a complete component ecosystem for air conditioners and LED Lights in India.

The scheme is projected to increase domestic value addition from the current 15-20 per cent to 75-80 percent, making India a key global manufacturing hub, it added. PTI RR DR DR