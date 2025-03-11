DPIIT reviews critical challenges impacting mega infra projects in AP, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Project Monitoring Group of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has reviewed critical challenges impacting mega infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During the session, officials examined 25 issues across 15 major projects, including five under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, with a total project cost exceeding Rs 10,396 crore, it said.

"Another key project under review was Reliance Jio's 5G/4G expansion initiative," it said, adding that discussions focused on resolving forest and wildlife clearance issues in collaboration with states.

This project aims to expand 5G coverage in uncovered areas and enhance existing 4G infrastructure, particularly in remote and challenging regions, including Siachen, it added. PTI RR BAL BAL