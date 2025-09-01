DPIIT reviews issues affecting 5 infra projects in 3 states

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed issues affecting five infrastructure projects in Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, an official statement said on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

"In Karnataka, 05 issues across 05 significant projects with a total project cost of Rs 3,658 crore were reviewed. In Kerala, 02 issues across 02 projects amounting to Rs 5,002 crore were examined, while in Telangana, 06 issues across 03 projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 1,934 crore were discussed," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The 5G/4G network expansion initiative of Reliance Jio was also reviewed.

Discussions with the Government of Telangana focused on early resolution of pending forest and wildlife clearance matters, it said, adding the project aims to extend 5G mobile connectivity to uncovered and remote regions across the country, while simultaneously strengthening the existing 4G infrastructure. PTI RR MR