DPIIT Secy pitches for strengthening quality system in country

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Strengthening the entire quality system in the country is crucial for moving towards excellence, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Speaking at an event to celebrate World Accreditation Day, organised by the Quality Council of India (QCI), Singh said there is a need to go beyond standard practices and develop processes.

"He mentioned that strengthening the accreditation body and the entire quality system is not just a necessity but a strategic move towards excellence," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) constitute the accreditation infrastructure in India.

They are also signatories to the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

NABL has over 8,000 accredited labs, and NABCB has over 260 accredited CABs (Conformity Assessment Bodies).

The QCI, under the DPIIT and set up in 1997, is the apex organisation in India responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on all matters concerning quality.