DPIIT signs pact with Korean institute to enhance cooperation in logistics

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday signed an agreement with the Korea Transport Institute to enhance cooperation in logistics and infrastructure development.

The MoU will enhance cooperation in logistics and infrastructure development, leveraging the institute's expertise to support India's ambitious infrastructure initiatives, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

It added that the MoU will establish a mechanism for knowledge exchange and institutional cooperation between the logistics division, DPIIT and KOTI. PTI RR MR