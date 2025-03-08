DPIIT study suggests policy measures to enhance gender diversity in logistics industry

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A DPIIT study has suggested policy measures to enhance gender diversity in the rapidly growing logistics industry, which is projected to reach USD 380 billion by 2025, an official statement said on Saturday.

The study - Enabling Women's Participation in India's Logistics Sector - was prepared in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH.

The study has also identified supply-side challenges like gender disparities in education and skill training, and demand-side barriers, including workplace culture and infrastructure limitations.

It suggests a three-tiered approach involving interventions at the ecosystem, industry, and firm levels to create a comprehensive framework for change, the statement added. PTI RR BAL BAL