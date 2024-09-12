*DPIIT to launch campaign for institutionalising Swachhata, minimising pendency New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday said it is preparing for the implementation of a campaign for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency in the department and across 19 organisations under its administrative control.

It said that the preparatory phase of the campaign will start from September 16 to 30 to identify targets in respect of pendency.

The implementation phase will start from October 2 and will last up to October 31.

**** *FDDI inks four pacts New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) on Thursday said it has inked four separate memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Physical and Sports University, Chennai; Vellore Institute of Technology; Woxsen University, Hyderabad; and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar.

FDDI Managing Director Sumeet Jarangal said it will help benefit all the stakeholders, including faculty, students, entrepreneurs and workers, especially those engaged in the footwear and leather industry, by honing their skills through the joint courses and training programmes of these partner universities and institutions.

FDDI has campuses in Rohtak, Noida, Jodhpur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, and Kolkata. PTI RR BAL BAL