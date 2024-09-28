DPIIT working on 100 rules to decriminalise minor offences

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday said it is working on about 100 rules and laws of various departments to decriminalise minor offenses to promote ease of doing business.

The exercise is part of bringing the second edition of Jan Vishwas bill.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, which was rolled out last year with the primary objective of decriminalising minor offences across 42 central Acts, eliminated 183 criminal provisions across 19 ministries/departments.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, which reviewed the Jan Vishwas bill, has recommended extending the exercise to further Acts, ensuring the continuous modernization of India's regulatory framework, it said.

The first edition of the Jan Vishwas Act introduced civil penalties and administrative actions for minor technical and procedural lapses, reducing the fear of criminal penalties and enhancing the ease of doing business and living in the country.

"The DPIIT is working on about 100 rules and laws of various departments of government to bring Jan Vishwas 2.0 bill to achieve a greater ease of doing business environment," it added.