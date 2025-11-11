DPR for highway projects shall include dedicated analysis based on NDEM datasets

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) All detailed project reports for highway projects shall mandatorily include a dedicated analysis based on National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM) datasets, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday.

The ministry in a circular said all alignment approval proposals to be placed before the different committees shall invariably indicate if the analysis on NDEM has been carried out and to place the results of the analysis for consideration of the committee.

DPR consultants should also document the use of NDEM datasets, tools, and maps in their reports, indicating how they influenced project design and mitigation planning, it added.

NDEM has been developed and maintained by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The portal serves as a comprehensive geospatial platform for disaster management, risk assessment, and infrastructure planning.

It hosts multi-temporal satellite data, thematic layers, and decision support tools for monitoring natural hazards such as floods, landslides, droughts, and cyclones.

NDEM provides high-resolution datasets and analytical layers that can support infrastructure planning by enabling evidence-based decision-making and minimizing potential risks associated with natural disasters.