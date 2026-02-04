Dr Agarwal''s Health Care logs Q3 PAT at Rs 44 cr

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 54.5 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 44 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.

The city-based comprehensive eye care provider, had earned a profit after tax of Rs 28 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025 the profit after tax surged by 74.3 per cent to Rs 118 crore, from Rs 68 crore registered in the year-ago period, a company statement here said on Wednesday.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review went up to Rs 540 crore, from Rs 443 crore registered in the same quarter of the last financial year.

For the April-December 2025 period, the total income soared to Rs 1,548 crore, from Rs 1,281 crore recorded in the same period of the last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd, CEO Dr Adil Agarwal said, "The company delivered a strong performance in Q3 marked by robust growth across revenues and profitability, reflecting sustained execution momentum.

For the quarter ended December 2025, revenue from operations grew by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 530 crore, driven by healthy patient volumes, strong traction across mature centres, and improving contribution from newer facilities." The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) increased by 21.3 per cent to Rs 155 crore, underscoring the resilience of the operating model and disciplined cost management, he said.

"The company remains focused on accelerating organic growth through aggressive greenfield expansion, deepening its presence in existing markets while selectively entering new geographies," he said.

Leveraging its brand strength and scalable platform, Dr Agarwal's Healthcare continues to drive sustainable growth while maintaining high standards of patient safety and clinical quality, he added.