Dr Agarwal's Health Care records Q1 net profit at Rs 17.26 cr

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 17.26 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter on the back of a robust performance, the eye care provider said on Tuesday.

The city-based firm earned a net profit of Rs 14.11 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 54.65 crore, the company said in a press release here.

The total income for the quarter under review surged to Rs 117.72 crore, from Rs 100.42 crore registered in the year ago period. For the financial year ending March 31,2025 the total income was at Rs 402.24 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd, CEO Dr Adil Agarwal said, "the first quarter of the new fiscal year has started with a robust performance." "We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue on a quarterly basis, with profit margins sustaining at high levels. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 501 crore, a growth of 22.3 per cent over the same period of last year driven by healthy growth across our network," he said.

Agarwal said, "Operationally, our network grew to 249 eye care facilities as of June 30, 2025, with 13 additions during the quarter. We also marked our strategic entry into the Delhi market, opening our first centre in the capital to strengthen our presence in North India." "We remain committed to expanding our footprint, investing in advanced technologies, and delivering superior clinical outcomes to our patients," he said.

During the April-June 2025 quarter, Dr Agarwal's Health added 1 tertiary, 7 secondary and 5 primary care facilities. It performed 78,882 surgeries during the quarter under review, up by 16 per cent year-on-year basis.

The sales of services during the quarter under review contributed 78.6 per cent, while sale of products accounted for 21.4 per cent to the revenue from operations.