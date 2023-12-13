Dr Batra's looks to expand presence across domestic, international markets

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Homeopathic clinics chain Dr Batra's Healthcare on Wednesday said it is looking to expand operations in both domestic and international markets over the next two years.

The Mumbai-based firm plans to add clinics in the Middle East, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and is also looking to cater to the needs of people of Indian origin in the UK.

The company also plans to add around 30 clinics in the country. It has over 190 clinics across 91 cities, at present.

In an interaction with PTI, Dr Batra's Vice Chairman and MD Akshay Batra said that the company focused on revamping its existing clinics in the last two years.

"We have enhanced the size of clinics, added additional services, and now we are keen to expand the number of outlets. Over the next two years, we aim to add another 30 clinics, mostly in existing locations, to cater to pockets where we do not have a presence," he noted.

On international expansion, Batra said the company is keen to enhance its presence in the Middle East region.

"We plan to double our presence in the UAE to around 10 clinics. We are also looking to set up operations in Saudi Arabia, having already established a presence in Bahrain," he added.

Batra further stated that the company is also looking to expand its product range which is available on online platforms. The chain is also looking to set up offline stores for its products.

He noted that Dr Batra's remains debt-free and all investments are being made through internal accruals.

"Over the last two years, we have grown by 22–23 per cent year on year. We expect the same level of growth this fiscal as well," Batra said.

The company, which on Wednesday introduced AI-driven treatments for hair disorders, expects to close the current fiscal with a topline of Rs 260 crore. PTI MSS DR MR