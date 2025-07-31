Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net up 24% at Rs 134 cr

New Delhi: Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 134 crore for the June quarter.

The diagnostics firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 108 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 620 crore for the period under review, as against Rs 602 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs ended 1.65 per cent up at Rs 3,149.50 apiece on BSE.