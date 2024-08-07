Business

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 profit up 29% at Rs 108 cr

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Dr Lal PathLabs on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 29 per cent to Rs 108 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 84 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 602 crore for the period under review as compared to Rs 541 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for 2024-25.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 3.17 per cent up at Rs 3,268.85 apiece on the BSE.

