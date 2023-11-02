Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net profit rises 54 pc to Rs 111 cr

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 54 per cent to Rs 111 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 72 crore in the July-September quarter of last year.
Revenue increased to Rs 601 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 534 crore in the year-ago period, the diagnostics firm said in a statement.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 3.71 per cent up at Rs 2,465.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW