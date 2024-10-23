Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 profit after tax up 18 pc at Rs 131 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Dr Lal PathLabs on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 131 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Advertisment

The diagnostics firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 111 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal year.

Revenue increased to Rs 660 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as compared to Rs 601 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a statement.

The company said its board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisment

Dr Lal PathLabs said Om Prakash Manchanda will be stepping down as Managing Director of the company with effect from March 31, 2025.

However, after completion of tenure as Managing Director, he will remain as an advisor to the company, the company said.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Wednesday ended 1.96 per cent down at Rs 3,252.50 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS DRR DRR