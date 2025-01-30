Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 profit rises 19 pc at Rs 98 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 19 per cent year on year to Rs 98 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The diagnostics firm had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 82 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 597 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 539 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25.

Dr Lal Pathlabs shares were trading 4.07 per cent up at Rs 2,872.30 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR